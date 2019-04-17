|
|
Anthony J. Mihalic Sr., 95, of Chardon, died peacefully on April 12, 2019.He was born June 4, 1923 in Maynard, Ohio. He was proceeded in death by his parents and 13 siblings.He was the loving husband of Josephine (JoAnn) for 65 years and father of Tony Jr., Frank, Mike, Mary Martin, and Diane Sayers. He was the grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 2, plus one due in June.Tony served in the Navy in WWII, and worked at Eaton Axle for 30 years. He was the founder of Wildwood Gardens Bonsai Nursery in Chardon.Donations can be made in his memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, E. 185th St., Cleveland, OH 44119; or to St. Patrick's Church in Thompson, Ohio.Private graveside services will be held at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 19, 2019