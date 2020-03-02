|
Funeral Mass for Anthony J. Prokop, 98, of Willoughby, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Light of Hearts Villa, 283 Union St., Bedford. Mr. Prokop passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Light of Hearts Villa in Bedford. Born Feb. 8, 1922, in Cleveland, he had lived in Mentor and Wickliffe before moving to Willoughby. Anthony was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS Monterey in the far Pacific. He was a graduate of West Tech High School and attended Fenn College. Anthony was a former member of St. Noel Church in Willoughby Hills and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Wickliffe and a current member of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby. He enjoyed fishing and was also an avid Cleveland sports fan, following the Indians and Browns. Mr. Prokop had worked as a process engineer at TRW for 23 years, prior to his retirement. He was the loving father of Marilyn Prokop Spitaleri and Richard A. (Karen) Prokop; cherished grandfather of Richard Louis Johnson, Kori (Neil) Prokop Perko, Alissa Prokop and Nicholas Spitaleri; great-grandfather of Davis, Sophia, Savannah, Vaughn and Drake Johnson; brother-in-law of Joseph Maczulis; and uncle of nieces and nephews. Anthony was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sophie (nee Borchert) Prokop; daughter, Christine Johnson; parents, Eli and Sophie (nee Budinski) Prokop; and sister, Stella Maczulis. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, and from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Friday at Light of Hearts of Villa in Bedford. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Light of Hearts Villa Benevolent Fund, 283 Union St., Bedford, OH 44146, and Hospice of the Western, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. To leave condolences for family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 4, 2020