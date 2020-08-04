Anthony L. DiMattia, of Wickliffe, passed away at the age of 82, on August 1, 2020, at his home. Anthony was born on October 22, 1937, to Louis and Ida (nee Donsante) DiMattia. He was a devoted husband of Julie (nee Melaragno), loving father of Louis, Mario, and Joseph, and devoted grandfather to Audrey, Eric, and Michael.Anthony was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served with the American Land Forces, Middle East, Lebanon. He was a lifelong Wickliffe resident, where he spent 27 years on the Wickliffe Fire Department as a paramedic serving his community. He enjoyed fishing, camping, being a member of the Wickliffe Italian American Club, playing bocce, and cards with family and friends. He was an avid reader of history, pursued a deep respect for the American Indian culture, and enjoyed traveling to the National Parks. Anthony is survived by his wife, Julie; sons, Louis, Mario (Chelsea) and Joseph (Ashley); grandchildren, Audrey, Eric, and Michael DiMattia; sister, Theresa (Dave) Shine; brother, Ray (Judy) DiMattia; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Jane; and brother-in-law, Patrick O’Shaughnessy. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Anthony’s memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com
