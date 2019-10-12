|
Anthony L. Strazisar, age 96, beloved husband of the late Eleanore (nee Tomazic) and Florence Porostosky; loving father of Tony (wife Kate), Ginny Travers (husband Rob), Marlo (Mary Lou) Bennett, Joyce Garrett (husband Greg, deceased) and Judy Vick (husband Don) and step-father of Jim Porostosky (wife Lisa), Susan Hall (husband Emory); Mark Porostosky (wife Candi) and the late Joseph Porostosky (wife Veronica); devoted grandfather of Geoff Strazisar, Lauren Lepa (husband Chris), Leah Cusick (husband Dan), Paul Travers (wife Amber), Mark Travers (wife Sarah), Abby Schweinhart (husband Chris), Jamie and Alex Vick and Andrew and Lizzie Garrett; and great-grandfather of Joshua, Daniel, Eleanora and Meredith Travers and Audrey Cusick; step-grandfather of seven and great-step-grandfather of 11; cherished son of the late Anton and Mary (nee Ash) and step-mother Frances; dear uncle and great-uncle of many. Anthony was born on October 25, 1922 and passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019. He grew up in Collinwood, lived in Richmond Heights and most currently was a resident of Mentor. Tony graduated from Collinwood High School in 1940 and worked as a machinist for Tempcraft Tool and Mold. He was a proud member of AMLA, SNPJ and the Knights of Columbus Euclid Council 3164. Tony enjoyed spending six months out of the year in Naples, Florida. He absolutely loved to travel the world and has been to six continents and all 50 states. Tony liked dining out and exploring all types of new and old restaurants. He was a very supportive and encouraging person who was loved by everyone. Tony will be remembered most as being positive, kind and gentle. He will be forever missed. Contributions may be made in memory of Tony to Special Hearts Farm, 10557 Oakview Pointe Terrace, Gotha, FL 34734. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 242 N. State Rd., Painesville, OH. Burial will take place at a later date in Naples, FL. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Tony at the Church Friday morning October 18, 10 to 11 a.m. Arrangements by DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills. Online obituary and guestbook at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Oct. 13, 2019