|
|
Anthony "Tony" Notarian passed away peacefully on February 21st, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Motta Santa Lucia, Italy and was a lifelong resident of Chester Township. Tony loved gardening and being outdoors and spent his winters in Naples, Florida. Most mornings, he enjoyed having coffee at the Chesterland McDonalds with his group of friends. He was preceded in death by his partner of over 50 years, Marian Trusnik. Tony is survived by his brother, Gino (Anita, deceased); sisters, Antonietta (Carmelo, deceased) and Ida (Leo); and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd. (Route 306 N. of Mayfield Rd.) Chesterland, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 27th, 2020 at St. Anselm Church, 12969 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland. (Please meet at church). Interment Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chesterland. Online condolences at www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 25, 2020