Anthony R. "Tony" Malbone Obituary
Anthony “Tony” R. Malbone, age 80, of Willowick, passed away July 1, 2019 at his home. He was born December 14, 1938 in Norfolk, VA, the son of the late Paulie and Irene (Joachim) Malbone. A former resident of East Cleveland, he moved to Willowick 52 years ago. Tony was a wonderful husband, father, and friend. His heart was filled with music and love for his family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Dolores (Cianciolo); daughters, Theresa (David) Allen, Dianne (Raymond) Dillon; granddaughters, Angelina (Steven) Hinton and Victoria Allen; great-grandson, Dominic Malbone; sisters, Theresa Petty and Nancy (Jan) Sroka. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Malbone; parents, Paulie and Irene (Joachim) Malbone; brothers, John Fox and Robert Fox. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary Magdelene Church, 32114 Vine Street, Willowick, Ohio. Calling hours will be held Saturday morning in the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, Ohio. The family requests no flowers please.
Published in News-Herald on July 10, 2019
