Anthony W. Arko age 90, passed into eternal life at home surrounded by his family on November 4, 2020. Loving husband of Virginia (nee Dahlman). “Dad” to Susan (Jim) Stricker, Marybeth (Tom) Plut, Tom (Marina); Bob (Aura); David (Cindy) ; Dennis (Anne Marie); and Karyn (Carl) Markel. “Gramps” to Jimmy (Megan) Stricker, Katie (Gannon) Danner, Meghann (Randy) Lupi, and Tony Stricker; Tom (Julie) Plut, Emily (Adam) Laeng, and Aaron (Liz) Plut; Lydia (Brian) Ziegler, Jenna (Chris) Hedrick, Alison Arko, Victor (Adair) Arko; Peter (Amy) Arko and Adria (Justin) Gamble; Bryan (Jules) Arko, Kristina (Matte) Szwed, Melinda Arko, and Becca (Ethan) Pomplas; Ethan (Jessie) Arko, Alyse, Andrew, John, and Evan Arko; Halle, Hannah, and Sam Markel. Adored Great-Grandpa of twelve girls and eleven boys. Brother of Jerry and Victor ( both deceased ), and Janet Bizay. Retired Fire Department Lieutenant, City of Euclid. Marine Corps Veteran and Purple Heart recipient, Korea.A private service for family (face masks and distancing required ) will be held at Divine Word Catholic Church on Saturday, November 14, at 11:00 a.m. Friends are invited to share in this celebration via live streaming through the church’s website: divinewordkirtland.org
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Tony to Hospice of Western Reserve and / or The Michael J. Fox Foundation
for Parkinson’s ResearchOnline donation form.https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate/our-goal-urgently-needed-cure smcid=ap-a1b1R0000086fHf&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIsKmMjOLp7AIVUj2tBh2YgA6mEAAYASAAEgI_V_D_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds Printable form to be completed and placed in an envelope with a check or credit card information:https://files.michaeljfox.org/MJFF
_Donation_Form_Interactive.pdf