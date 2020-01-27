|
Antoinette "Toni" Argie, age 95, passed away January 25, 2020. Loving wife of the late Kenneth; beloved daughter of the late Pietro and Giovanna Silvestro; dearest mother of Donna Thatcher (John, deceased), Kenneth and Jennifer; dear mother-in-law of Cindy; devoted grandmother of Chuck (Rachel), Theresa (Greg), Daniella (Kevin), Kimberly (deceased), Frank and Carmen; great-grandmother of 11; and great-great-grandmother of one; dear sister of Carmen Silvestro and Anna Cipolletti (both deceased); aunt and great aunt to many. Toni loved going to the casino with her gambling buddies, watching golf and was a longtime parishioner of Holy Redeemer Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Holy Redeemer Church, 15712 Kipling Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 30 at Holy Redeemer Church. Interment All Souls Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the DiCicco & Sons Funeral Home, 5975 Mayfield Rd., Mayfield Hts., OH 44124, Wednesday from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. Online guest book and condolences: www.diciccoandsonsfh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 28, 2020