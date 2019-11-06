Home

Antoinette M. "Toni" Delahanty

Antoinette M. "Toni" Delahanty Obituary
Antoinette M. "Toni" (nee Marn) Delahanty, 71, of Eastlake, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Fairmount Health Care Center in Willoughby. Born Aug. 13, 1948, in Cleveland, she had been a lifetime resident of Lake County, living in Mentor and Willoughby before moving to Eastlake. Antoinette truly loved her family dearly. She was the loving mother of David R. (Pamela) Ward and Michael L. (Lauren) Ward; stepmother of Shannon Delahanty and Terrance Delahanty Jr.; a loving grandmother; sister of John (Kathy) Marn, Diane Tsarikies, Gregory Marn and Mary (Ken) Kovalchik; and aunt of nieces and nephews. Antoinette was preceded in death by her first husband, Dennis Ward; second husband, Terrence Delahanty; and parents, John and Marian A. (nee Znidarsic) Marn. Family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life at 4:30 p.m. Burial will be private. Donations in her name are suggested to Ohio Living at Breckenridge Village, 36855 Ridge Road, Willoughby, OH 44094. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 8, 2019
