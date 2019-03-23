|
Toni passed away peacefully after a long brave fight with cancer at the age of 75 on March 18, 2019. She was born on February 25, 1944.Toni loved spending time with her family and the many pets she and Karl shared together. She retired as a dietician working in healthcare and the Catholic dioceses. Toni was kind and giving to everyone. She also enjoyed her time involved in community clubs and programs; she fondly recalled her time with the people of the Newbury Jaycees and the Volunteer Fire Department.Toni is survived by her daughter, Michelle Toth; son, John (Shirley) Toth; brother, Joseph (Phyllis) Lazar; sisters: Kathleen Boldizsar, Mary Alyce (Daniel) Dawson and grandson, Zachary Toth.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, whom she shared 55 years of marriage with, Karl Toth; sons: William and Keith Toth; parents, Joseph and Helena Lazar; and brother, Robert Lazar. Her ashes will be laid to rest at the Newbury Town Hall Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 24, 2019