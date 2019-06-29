Home

Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Antoinette N. "Toni" Alden

Antoinette N. "Toni" Alden Obituary
Antoinette N. "Toni" Alden, 92 of, Painesville Twp., passed away on June 29, 2019. She was born on October 23, 1926 in Dover, Ohio to the late John and Carmela (Princiotta) Casella.Mrs. Alden was a long time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Painesville where she was active in numerous groups before her heath declined. Additionally, she operated the Painesville Country Club with her husband for many years.She is survived by her children: Richard (Cynthia) Alden of Painesville, Susan (Robert) Tagg of Painesville, Ann (Russell) Molinar of Mentor: grandchildren: Brendan, Ethan, Rachel, Troy and Tressa Molinar, Wesley (fiancee Jacklyn Wilds) and Matthew Tagg, Benjamin and Nathanael Alden; great grandchildren: Sylis and Veyda Tagg and sister, Rita Casella.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Albert (Dick); and siblings: Frances, Carl Casella and Ross Casella.The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Avenue (opposite Lake Erie College), Painesville and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church.Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Zion Lutheran Church, 508 Mentor Avenue, Painesville with Rev. Kurt Ziemann and Rev. Jimmy Riley officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Painesville. Memorial contributions are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church, 508 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio.Online condolences and directions atwww.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald on June 30, 2019
