|
|
Antoinette “Toni” Sanders, 66, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, with her husband by her side, and her family nearby. She was born in Cleveland, April 17, 1953, to Henry and Margaret (Hogya) Petuck. She married Richard Sanders in Fairport Harbor on February 6, 1971. Toni stayed at home to raise her children then later she enjoyed secretary and clerical work with the Kirby Company in Painesville. She was a very loving mother and would help anyone in the world. She was a very giving person. Toni is survived by her loving spouse, Richard Sr.; children, Richard (Crystal) Sanders, Jr., Celestine (Donald) Gaylord; grandchildren, Hailie, Logan, Destiny, Donnie, Brandon, Matthew, Richard III, Taylor, Annmarie; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Drezden, Luna Marie, Ashton, Ryilee; sister, Linda (Tom) Demas; brothers, Alex (Marti) Petuck, Jerry (Deanna) Petuck. She joins her parents, Henry and Margaret; and brother, Norbert “Ron” Hogya. A graveside service will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at Maplewood Cemetery, East Maple Avenue, Geneva, OH. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 15, 2020