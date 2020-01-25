|
Mass of Christian Burial for Antonio “Anthony” Fatica, age 92, of Wickliffe, will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mr. Fatica passed away January 25, 2020 after a long illness. He was born on November 14, 1927 in Matrice, Italy and came to the United States in 1954.Antonio retired from General Electric after 25 years of service. He loved the outdoors, and gardening was his passion. Antonio also enjoyed playing bocce in the Holy Redeemer Church Bocce League. He never missed watching or listening to an Indian’s baseball game.Antonio was the beloved husband of 65 years to Cora (nee Cirino); dearest father of Louis (Evie) and Maria Dhondt; devoted grandfather of Anthony (Jennifer) and Nicholas (Jessica) Fatica, Michael (Jamie) and Joseph (Michelle) Dhondt and great grandfather of Rosalie and Ariana Fatica, Gavin, Ryan, Jacinta and Kaia Dhondt; dear brother of Maria (Michael) DiCicco and Michelina DiLillo; dear brother-in-law of Josephine Fatica, Donald Bellante; dear uncle to many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Luigi and Maria (nee Sbrocca); brother, Michele and sister, Suntine (George, deceased) Salvatore; son-in-law, Kevin Dhondt; sisters-in-law, Santina (Tony, deceased) DelBalso and Antoinette Bellante and brother-in-law Frank DiLillo.The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Tuesday January 28, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland.To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 26, 2020