Mass of Christian Burial for Antonio Fratino, age 93, a World War II U.S. Navy Veteran, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Ss. Robert and William Church 367 East 260th St., Euclid.Antonio passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home in Willoughby and was born on November 9, 1926 in Wickliffe to the late Joseph and Carmella (nee Russo).Antonio was the beloved husband of 66 years to Dorothy A. (nee Tarasco); loving father of Linda (Gerry) Moffa, Karen (Walter) Vance and Joe (Heather) Fratino; devoted grandfather of nine and great grandfather of three.He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas A. Fratino and his brothers: Michael, Philip and Louis.The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp.To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com
.