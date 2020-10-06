1/1
Antonio "Tony" Fratino
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antonio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mass of Christian Burial for Antonio Fratino, age 93, a World War II U.S. Navy Veteran, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Ss. Robert and William Church 367 East 260th St., Euclid.Antonio passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home in Willoughby and was born on November 9, 1926 in Wickliffe to the late Joseph and Carmella (nee Russo).Antonio was the beloved husband of 66 years to Dorothy A. (nee Tarasco); loving father of Linda (Gerry) Moffa, Karen (Walter) Vance and Joe (Heather) Fratino; devoted grandfather of nine and great grandfather of three.He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas A. Fratino and his brothers: Michael, Philip and Louis.The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp.To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Ss. Robert and William Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
440-943-2466
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved