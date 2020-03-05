|
Funeral Mass for Antonio Salvatore Pietropaolo, 69, of Willoughby, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Mr. Pietropaolo passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights. He was born June 2, 1950, in Sinopoli Reggio Calabria, Italy. Antonio was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby. Growing up in Italy, he served Mass and loved playing soccer on various teams. Antonio also enjoyed hunting, the outdoors and you would always see him cutting grass on his riding lawnmower. He was very ambitious, always kept busy and was a “work-aholic,” but most of all he was family oriented. Mr. Pietropaolo had worked at T.R.W., was very involved with rental real estate, and was the former owner of Tony’s Frosted Mug in Willoughby. Antonio was the loving companion of Christine G. Daugherty; loving father of Vincent Salvatore Pietropaolo, Joseph Anthony Pietropaolo, Joe (Becky) Champlin and Christina Marie Pietropaolo; stepfather of Shawn Daugherty and Michelle Kanda; cherished grandfather "Papa" of Joseph, Celena Grace, Ava and Isaac; brother of Grace Vitalone and Santina Papalia; brother-in-law of Anna Pietropaolo and Josephina Pietropaolo; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincenzo and Giuseppina (nee Trimarchi) Pietropaolo; siblings, Teresina Rizzotto, Joe Pietropaolo, and Vincent Pietropaolo; and brothers-in-law, Carmen Vitalone, Vittorio Papalia and Domenico Rizzotto. Family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in Willoughby Cemetery. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 7, 2020