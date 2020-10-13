Antun Babic, age 79, of Kirtland, passed away October 11 at Hospice of the Western Reserve. He was born in Croatia on August 18, 1941. He lived in Cleveland prior to moving to Kirtland in 1981. He was a member of St. Paul Croatian Catholic Church and Divine Word Catholic Church.He is survived by his daughter, Renee Babic; his son, Andrew Babic (Jennifer); and his grandsons: Paxton, Louka, Roman, and Xavier.He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrija and Ana (nee Petanjak) and his brother, Mato.Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 15 at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road(between Bishop Rd and Rt. 91). Funeral Mass, Friday, 10 a.m. at St. Paul Croatian Church, 1369 E. 40th Street, Cleveland. (Please meet at church.) Interment All Souls Cemetery. Masks required and social distancing and occupancy restrictions will be enforced.Arrangements by: Golub Funeral Home, 216-391-0357