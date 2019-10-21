|
April Sue March of Painesville died on October 21, 2019 at her home. She was born on September 30, 1966 to Ralph and Gwendolyn (Long) March. April loved her grandkids, her four legged friends; Zheus and Max, the Tennesee Vols, motorcycles and Betty Boop.Survivors are her daughters, Danielle Mitchell and Mariah McCraney; mother, Gwendolyn March; grandchildren, Quincy Harvey, Jamarian McCraney, and Quentin Harvey; siblings, Cindy Hennessey, Kellie Boling, Ralph March, Stacy Boling, and Dale March. She is preceded in death by her father, Ralph March; niece,Tonya Presley nephew, James Dean March; great niece, Ashlynn Lowe; and grandparents, Gerry and Bill LongVisitation will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 10-12PM with a funeral service following at noon at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. Burial will follow at Lane Road Cemetery in Perry.Online condolences, flower orders, and directions at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 22, 2019