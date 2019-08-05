Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
37728 Euclid Ave.
Willoughby, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arie de Wit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arie "Dutch" de Wit


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arie "Dutch" de Wit Obituary
Funeral service for Arie “Dutch” de Wit, 87, of Mentor, will be 10 am Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 37728 Euclid Ave., Willoughby.Family will receive friends 4-8 pm Friday at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby.Arie was born to Paulus and Catherina de Wit on September 4, 1931 in Boskoop, Holland. He attended “School met den Bybel” (School of the Bible) and went on to trade school. There he learned about engines both in cars and planes. He became certified by KLM Airlines. Dutch immigrated to America in 1949 with his family and settled in Painesville, and later the family bought a farm/nursery in Mentor. Dutch started working at the Buick dealership in Painesville along with many other car dealerships throughout his career.Dutch was drafted into the military and served in the Korean War. Upon his return, he met and married Peggy Evans on August 10, 1957 and the two of them started their own business, Dutch’s Foreign Cars & Body & Towing in Mentor. Dutch was an active member of his Lutheran Church and was always well known for his stories, yearly pig roasts and a good cigar. He also was a collector of cars and loved taking his Mercedes out for a drive to Middlefield with his wife and dinner at the Dutch family restaurant.He is survived by his second wife Ruth-Miller de Wit; sister, MaryAnn Mathias; daughter, Deborah Lawlor; sons, Barry (Cheryl) de Wit, Paulus (Sandra) de Wit; grandchildren, Alec Lawlor, Olivia Stapleton, Travis de Wit, Mackenzie de Wit and three great-grandchildren; step-daughters, Karen and Christine Miller; and step-son Mark Miller.Dutch was preceded to Heaven by his wife, Peggy; his parents, Paulus and Catherina; brother, Aart and son-in-law, Patrick Lawlor.Final resting place will be in Mentor Cemetery, following the service on Saturday.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now