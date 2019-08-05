|
Funeral service for Arie “Dutch” de Wit, 87, of Mentor, will be 10 am Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 37728 Euclid Ave., Willoughby.Family will receive friends 4-8 pm Friday at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby.Arie was born to Paulus and Catherina de Wit on September 4, 1931 in Boskoop, Holland. He attended “School met den Bybel” (School of the Bible) and went on to trade school. There he learned about engines both in cars and planes. He became certified by KLM Airlines. Dutch immigrated to America in 1949 with his family and settled in Painesville, and later the family bought a farm/nursery in Mentor. Dutch started working at the Buick dealership in Painesville along with many other car dealerships throughout his career.Dutch was drafted into the military and served in the Korean War. Upon his return, he met and married Peggy Evans on August 10, 1957 and the two of them started their own business, Dutch’s Foreign Cars & Body & Towing in Mentor. Dutch was an active member of his Lutheran Church and was always well known for his stories, yearly pig roasts and a good cigar. He also was a collector of cars and loved taking his Mercedes out for a drive to Middlefield with his wife and dinner at the Dutch family restaurant.He is survived by his second wife Ruth-Miller de Wit; sister, MaryAnn Mathias; daughter, Deborah Lawlor; sons, Barry (Cheryl) de Wit, Paulus (Sandra) de Wit; grandchildren, Alec Lawlor, Olivia Stapleton, Travis de Wit, Mackenzie de Wit and three great-grandchildren; step-daughters, Karen and Christine Miller; and step-son Mark Miller.Dutch was preceded to Heaven by his wife, Peggy; his parents, Paulus and Catherina; brother, Aart and son-in-law, Patrick Lawlor.Final resting place will be in Mentor Cemetery, following the service on Saturday.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 7, 2019