Arlene Dyckes, age 81, of Concord Township, passed away peacefully March 25, 2020 at Altercare of Mentor. She was born January 1, 1939 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to French S. Miller Jr. and Evelyn (Simpson) Miller. Arlene was a longtime, active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Fairport. She taught Sunday school and sang in the church choir. She was a secretary for the Riverside School System for many years. Arlene enjoyed knitting, crocheting, crafts, and loved making items to donate to charity. She loved to travel and especially enjoyed going to Boston to visit her family. She is survived by her sons, Keith (Vickie) Dyckes; daughter, Natalie Dyckes, Kevin (Kim) Dyckes; and grandchildren, Josh, Becca, Anna, Olivia and Morgan. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, French S., Miller III. A Celebration of Life for Arlene will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Fairport.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020