Arlene Emerson, age 92, of Fairport Harbor, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the David Simpson Hospice House.She was born December 20, 1926 to the late John Henry and Stella Rose Mitchem in Avondale, West Virginia.Arlene worked for over 25 years at IRC Fibers, followed by a number of years at Fasson Adhesives and finally, in the cafeteria of the Painesville school system.She loved to read, enjoyed cooking and gardening, and most of all, spending time with her family and friends. She also had collected over 1,000 teddy bears, each with its own story.Arlene is survived by her children: Jack (Sharon) of Huber Hts., Ohio, Tom (Deb) of Farmington Hills, MI, and Ellen of Winnsboro, TX; grandchildren: Natalie, Nathan, Chelsea, Diana, Tommy, Mary Lynn, Joseph and Jamie; and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Bobby Mitchem of Arizona.In addition to her parents, Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Hal; siblings: Donald, George, Paul, Woodrow, Ted, Frank, Gilbert, Josephine Acosta, Jean Kennedy, and Pauline Lowe; and granddaughter, Sara.The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to Noon Saturday, October 26 at the Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Avenue (opposite Lake Erie College), Painesville. Funeral services will take place at noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Painesville.Memorial contributions may be made in Arlene's name to Hospice of the Western Reserve, David Simpson Hospice House at www.hospicewr.org.Online obituary, condolences and directions at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 23, 2019