Arlene Hosler (nee Woodard) age 84, beloved wife of 50 years to the late Ronald Hosler; loving mother of Don, Kathy (Denis) Angelotti, Maureen (Jim) Geck, and Ken (Norene); Arlene was Bubba to Erik (Lindsey), Colin and Austin Angelotti; David and Kelly Geck; Kevin, Chris and Ben Hosler; great-grandma to Kayden and Grayson Hosler. She is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Katherine Woodard.Arlene passed away on July 26, 2020 and will be remembered as warm, friendly, and as the ceramic lady. Many of her relationships were begun decades ago and maintained for a lifetime. Ron and Arlene raised their four children in Richmond Heights where she worked at the High School for years.Relatives and friends are invited to meet for the Mass of Christian Burial Saturday Aug. 8 at 10:30 am at St. Paschal Baylon Church, 5384 Wilson Mills Rd. in Highland Heights.Inurnment at All Souls Cemetery to follow.In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations on Arlene’s behalf to Holden Arboretum, www.holdenarb.org
.