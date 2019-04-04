|
Services for Arlene M. (Balint) Grumbach, 83, of Concord Township, will be at 12 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The Rev. Kurt R. Ziemann of Zion Lutheran Church will officiate at the service. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon on Monday at the funeral home, prior to the service. Mrs. Grumbach passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Atria Newell Creek in Mentor. Born September 30, 1935, in Cleveland, she had lived in Concord Township for the past 28 years.She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Painesville and enjoyed swimming, walking, shopping, vacationing in Las Vegas with her husband, and most of all, spending time with her family. Arlene and Nick were owners of Nick’s Floral Delivery and then Custom Supply Company for 20 years.Survivors are her children, Nicholas J. (Kimberly) Grumbach, Jr., Craig A. (Lisa) Grumbach, Terry L. (Bob) Cline, and Cindy E. (Brian) Cormack; grandchildren, Lori, Noah, Bobby, Brian, Erika, Cory, and Rachel; great-grandson, Aiden; and sister, Shirley Varricchio. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Nicholas J. Sr., on May 28, 2005. Her mother, Lillian (Luria) and brother, George Balint, are also deceased.Final resting place will be in Concord Township Cemetery, following the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 74924, Cleveland, OH 44194-4924 or Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44197-9935. The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Atria Newell Creek and Hospice of the Western Reserve for their care and compassion.
