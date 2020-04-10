|
Arlene M. Sutton (nee Neal), age 91, of Wickliffe for over 65 years, passed away April 7, 2020, and was born on February 9, 1929, in Cleveland, OH. Arlene was a huge animal lover who supported many non-profit animal charities. She loved nature and all of God’s creatures. Arlene was the dearest mother of Dan (Brenda, deceased), Cindy Gamiere and Janet; devoted grandmother of four and great-grandmother of five. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Darl C. Sutton; daughter, Laura; sister, Marjorie (Norman, deceased) Allison; and brother, Wayne Neal. A Celebration of Life will be held in Arlene’s honor at a later date. Donations may be made in Arlene’s memory to the Cleveland Animal Protective League, 1729 Willey Ave., Cleveland, OH 44113, Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd. Building E, Mentor, OH 44060 or Geauga County Humane Society Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Rd., Russell Township, OH 44072. Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
