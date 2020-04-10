News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
440-943-2466
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene M. (Neal) Sutton


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene M. (Neal) Sutton Obituary
Arlene M. Sutton (nee Neal), age 91, of Wickliffe for over 65 years, passed away April 7, 2020, and was born on February 9, 1929, in Cleveland, OH. Arlene was a huge animal lover who supported many non-profit animal charities. She loved nature and all of God’s creatures. Arlene was the dearest mother of Dan (Brenda, deceased), Cindy Gamiere and Janet; devoted grandmother of four and great-grandmother of five. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Darl C. Sutton; daughter, Laura; sister, Marjorie (Norman, deceased) Allison; and brother, Wayne Neal. A Celebration of Life will be held in Arlene’s honor at a later date. Donations may be made in Arlene’s memory to the Cleveland Animal Protective League, 1729 Willey Ave., Cleveland, OH 44113, Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd. Building E, Mentor, OH 44060 or Geauga County Humane Society Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Rd., Russell Township, OH 44072. Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
Download Now