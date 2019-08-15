News-Herald Obituaries
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd
Mentor, OH
View Map
Arlene Patricia Walkuski Obituary
Arlene Patricia Walkuski, age 82, passed away on August 14, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, OH on March 17, 1937, to the late Edward and Anna Lewis. Arlene enjoyed cooking, sewing and crafting, but above all, she took the most pleasure from spending time with her beloved children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Arlene loved playing many games at gatherings with family and friends and was a multi-time bocce champion. Her loving and nurturing personality is going to be greatly missed by all who knew her. Arlene was the beloved mother of Dean Walkuski, Jane (James) Vondrak, Joseph (Michele) Walkuski; a cherished grandmother of Victoria (Nicholas) Agins, Jacqueline (Matthew) Osinski, Ethan Walkuski, and Haley Walkuski; a loving great-grandmother of Ryan and Zachary Agins, and Madison and Gregory Osinski; and a cherished sister of Judith (John) Torok, Sandra (Richard, deceased) Chapman, and Donna (Jerry) Kirchner. Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake, OH 44095. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at St. Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
