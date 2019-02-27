Home

Beloved mother, Arline P. Lovsin, 86, passed peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Autumn Leaves, Fort Mill, SC. Ms. Lovsin was born January 25, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio.She was preceded in death by her husband, John Lovsin, Sr.She is survived by her son, John Lovsin (Kim) of Tega Cay, SC; two daughters, Pamela R. Anderson (Marion) of Willoughby, Ohio and Linda Bradenbaugh (Kenneth) of Simi Valley, CA; and a brother, Robert Radloff (Mary) of Corona, CA; a niece, Susan Ruvalcaba, of Corona, CA; three grandchildren, Mike Anderson, Haley Lovsin, and Lauren Lovsin.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
