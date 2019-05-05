|
Arnold M. Dowis, age 85, of Willoughby, passed away on May 4, 2019. He was born in Huntington, WV on February 4, 1934 to the late Herald and Zula Dowis.Arnold was an avid Indians baseball fan and enjoyed volunteering at Lake Health Hospitals.Arnold was a beloved husband of the late Thelma Dowis; a loving father of Christine Richards, Floyd Richards, Curtis (Nancy) Richards, Doran Richards, and Mona Miller; a proud grandfather of Misty (Tim), Heather (Steve), Sarah, Rachael (Justin), Jonathan (Melissa), Andrew and Philip; a great-grandfather of Cameron, Addison, Matthew and Emma; a brother of Frank (Doralene) Dowis; an uncle to Frankie Lee and Charles (Gwen); a cousin of Eleanore and Bobby Joe (Gail); and a friend to many more.Funeral services for Arnold will be held privately.Arrangements entrusted to Monreal Funeral Home.
Published in News-Herald on May 6, 2019