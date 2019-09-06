Home

Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz
1985 South Taylor Road
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
(216) 932-7900
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz
1985 South Taylor Road
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Acacia on the Green Reception Room
2202 Acacia Park Dr.
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
Acacia on the Green Reception Room
Arnold William Sukenik, former husband and best friend of Ginny Sukenik. Loving father of David Sukenik, Robert (Nicole Nittskoff) Sukenik and Deborah (David) Russo of Chicago. Adored Papa of William, Kathryn and Joseph Russo, Nathan and Riley Sukenik. Dear brother of Lester (Barbara, deceased) Sukenik, and much loved uncle and friend to many. Cherished son of the late Blanche and Joseph Sukenik. Dear brother-in-law of Jill (Edwin, deceased) and the late Howard and Jacquie Strauss. Services will be held Sunday, September 8 at 11:30 a.m. at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Rd., Cleveland Heights, OH. Interment Mayfield Cemetery. Family will receive friends at 2202 Acacia Park Dr. (Acacia on the Green Reception Room), Sunday following services and interment until 8 p.m., Monday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. 9 p.m. Friends who wish may contribute to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation or the Painesville Elks #549, 723 Liberty St. Painesville, OH 44077.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
