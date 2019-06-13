|
Arthur B. Buser, III, age 75, of Madison, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at UH Cleveland. He was born March 21, 1944 in North Kingsville, the son of Mary (Hoover) and Arthur B. Buser, Jr. A 1962 graduate of Edgewood High School, Arthur worked at Avery Dennison for 26 years, and retired from Continental Products in 2010. He served as a Lay Leader at the Perry United Methodist Church and President of the Edgewood Alumni Association. Arthur was very active in the Salvation Army in the Madison, Perry and Ashtabula area. He was also involved at the Perry (Food) Center of Lake County, where he received the Beacon Award for service. From the News Herald Beacon Award article:“We make an effort to know the clients well enough to help them get their lives to the point where they no longer need us,” Buser said. “There is no better feeling than to have a client stop by to let us know they no longer need our help or better yet they will be back as a volunteer.”He is survived by daughter, Christy Buser; son, Michael (Jackie) Buser; granddaughter, Alexandra; sisters, Nancy (Chuck) Jeffords, Carol Hunter, Janet Buser; brothers, Joe (Cindy) Buser, Paul (Virginia) Buser, Ron Buser, and John (Lori) Buser.He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; and his parents.A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday June 16th, 2019 at the Perry United Methodist Church, 3875 Main St. Perry. Calling hour at 1:00 p.m. followed by the service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to either the Salvation Army or the Perry (Food) Center of Lake County. If sending to the Food Center please reference the Power Pack Program. Address: PO Box 446; Perry, OH 44081 or donate online at www.perrycenteroflakecounty.org. The Behm Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online obituary and guest book at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 14, 2019