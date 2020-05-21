Arthur Barron McGuire, 88 years of age, and a lifetime resident of Lorain passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2020, at Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky following a brief illness. He was born February 12, 1932, in Lorain. Arthur proudly served in the United States Marines during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Lorain. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to Las Vegas Nevada or to Winnebago, Nebraska to visit family. Survivors include one daughter, Colleen (Brian) Suntheimer of Lorain, Ohio; sons, Edward Whitebeaver, Michael (Dina) McGuire, Timothy (Gretchen) McGuire, Arthur (Kathy) McGuire, John McGuire; grandchildren, Sondra Shendo, Yvonne (John) Dzurik, Jacqueline (Jesus) Mendoza, Derek Smith, Reuben (Madison) Shendo, Marcus McGuire, Thomas McGuire, Jenna Smith, Michael McGuire, Maxine McGuire, Siarrah McGuire, Erin McGuire, Emily McGuire, Alexandria McGuire; and great-grandchildren, Jaclyn Scarvelli, James Dzurik, Christian Dzurik, and John Dzurik. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy Ann McGuire (nee: Whitebeaver) on April 16, 2020; his daughter, Renee Roche in 2015; and his parents, Edward Francis and Frances Lillian McGuire (nee: Mahoney); as well as his granddaughter, Feather Shendo. Private family funeral services will be held at Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, Ohio. PUBLIC LIVE STREAMING of the funeral service will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. by selecting the live stream tab to gain access. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at YOUTUBE/Hempel Funeral Home. The Rev. Robert Wickens, assc. pastor of the Church of the Open Door will officiate. Burial will take place at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 21 to May 24, 2020.