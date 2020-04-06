|
Private Graveside Services for Arthur D. “Art” Morgan, age 86, were held at Riverside Cemetery in Painesville. Mr. Morgan passed away April 4, 2020, at Continuing Healthcare of Mentor. He was born January 19, 1934 in Wendel, West Virginia to John and Angelena (Cherenka) Morgan. Art was a 1951 graduate of Harvey High School and served in the U. S. Navy. He worked for Diamond Shamrock and the United States Postal Service in Painesville for 37 years. He was a member of St. Mary Church in Painesville, Fairport VFW Post 7754, Slovenian Club, Hungarian Culture Club and Knights of Columbus Council 947. He enjoyed bowling and playing balina at the Slovenian Club, taking walks with his wife, Dottie, and he also loved polka music and dancing. Art is survived by his wife, Dorothy “Dottie” (Lantz) Morgan; daughter, Barrie Platt; granddaughter, Alana Manwaring (Dan) Settle; great-granddaughter, Lucinda “Lucy” Settle; daughter-in-law, Lisa Morgan; granddaughter, Rachel Morgan (Brandon) Schifko; sisters, Julia Cask and Nancy (Lou) Reho; nephew, Lou Reho Jr.; nieces, Linda Reho and Shirley Ann Toreki. He was preceded in death by his son, Art Morgan Jr.; his parents; eight sisters and two brothers. A Memorial Mass for Art will be held at a later date. Donations in Art’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020