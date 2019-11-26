|
Arthur David Lawrence, age 51. Beloved husband of 21 years to Jane Lawrence (nee Fox); loving son of Mary Lawrence (nee Jarmusch) and the late Arthur Dale Lawrence; dearest brother of Amy Lawrence; dear brother-in-law of Curtis Fox and LaVon Danals. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in memory of David to the Al Koran Shriners Hospital/Transportation Fund, 8920 Brecksville Rd., Brecksville, OH 44141. Funeral Service Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Nicol-Wells-Kloss-Murphy Funeral Home, 5252 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst (between Richmond and Brainard). Interment Acacia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home Friday, November 29 from 2 to 6 p.m. Masonic Service at 5:30 p.m. conducted by Acacia Lodge No. 651 F.&A.M. Please sign Tribute Wall at: www.nicolwellskloss.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 28, 2019