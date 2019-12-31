|
Arthur Douglas Winton, 88, passed away Dec. 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Kay (nee Anderson), of 67 years. Kay, of New Castle, PA, met Doug, of Erie, PA, at Edinboro State Teacher's College in Edinboro, Pa. Doug and Kay lived in Madison, OH for 62 years, where Doug was employed by Madison Public Schools for 33 years. Doug taugh history, civics, and driver's education. He was briefly an assistant football coach before becoming head basketball coach for nine years. He finished his career as a guidance counselor and athletic director, implementing Title IX guidelines. Doug and Kay enjoyed traveling together to nearly all of the United States and parts of Canada. They especially loved the beaches of the Outer Banks, the Florida Keys, but most of all, the shores of Lake Erie. They loved to travel almost as much as they loved each other. Doug is also survived by his and Kay's three children, Lori Pinkney, Rob Winton and wife, Dianne, and Jeff Winton and wife, Ann Kerkian; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. The family will have a celebration of life gathering in the spring. He will be as sorely missed as anyone could ever be. A special thanks to the kind caregivers at Symphony at Mentor.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 5, 2020