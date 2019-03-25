|
Arthur Eugene "Gene" Winne, 89, of North Charleston, SC, widower of Carolyn Mae Coss Winne, died Sunday, March 24, 2019.His Funeral Service will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 in Foster Creek Baptist Church, 901 Foster Creek Road, Hanahan, at 2:30 p.m.Interment will be held in Fairview Memorial Park in Madison, Ohio on Saturday, March 30 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road.Gene was born in Hustead, Ohio, son of the late Clarence Emerson Winne and the late LaVerna Emily McClure. He was a Korean Conflict veteran, and served in the Navy and as a corpsman in the US Marines.He held two masters degrees and taught school for nearly 50 years. He taught science in the Madison Ohio local schools and was also an assistant principal. He later taught at Ferndale Baptist High School in North Charleston, SC. He was a deacon and taught Sunday School at Bible Baptist Church and Ferndale Baptist Church (now Foster Creek Baptist Church). He was married for 25 years to Carolyn Mae Coss Winne, who died in 1984.He is survived by his daughter, Cherie L.Walters (Dean) of North Charleston, SC; son, Michael E.Winne (Sue) of Wilmington, NC; seven grandchildren: Major Samuel Grey, US Air Force (Rosally), Margaret Grey McMahon (Paul), Daniel and Matthew Winne, Carolyn Walters, Sarah and Caleb Winne; and three great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, the memorials may be made to Bob Jones University, Together Scholarship, 1700 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville, SC 29614.A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 26, 2019