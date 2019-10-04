|
Arthur R. Holan Funeral Mass for Arthur R. Holan, 86, of Mentor, will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Mr. Holan passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at his son’s residence in Mentor. Born March 3, 1933, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for the past 57 years. Arthur was a founding member of St. John Vianney Church in Mentor and a former member of Immaculate Conception. He was also a member of the Irish American Club East Side Inc., in Euclid, the V.F. W. Post in Painesville, Painesville Moose Club, and a lifetime member of Col. Justice Chambers Detachment 555 Marine Corps League. Arthur loved watching westerns on TV, enjoyed Irish music and traveling, and playing with his dogs. Mr. Holan was a retired Mentor Fireman, serving for 35 years, and an original member of Fire Station No. 4, in Mentor. He was the loving father of John R. (Mary) Holan, Steven R. (Maureen) Holan, Scott T. (Courtney) Holan; cherished grandfather of James, Nick, Amanda, Jonathan (Kayla), Ashley and Tyler; great-grandfather of Nicholas Andrew and Adrienne; brother of Joseph Holan; brother-in-law of Judy and LeAnn, Carol Holan and Ronald DiLalla; and uncle of nieces and nephews. Arthur was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Myrna G. (nee Martin) Holan in 2011; sons, Charles E. Holan and Ronald A. Holan; parents, George and Elizabeth (nee Halloran) Holan; and siblings, Georgianne (David, dec.) Scott, Frank Holan and Eleanor DiLalla. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor. Burial will be in Mentor Cemetery. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 6, 2019