Arty E. Swiger, Sr., 83, of Thompson passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Geauga Medical Center, surrounded by his family. He was born in Rinehart, WV, January 10, 1936 to Clyde and Mabel (Edgell) Swiger, and married Patricia Powell, the love of his life, on November 29, 1958.He is survived by his wife, Pat; children, Kim Carroll, Fuzz (Kathy), Brian "Clyde" (Leslie), Rebecca (Alex); grandchildren, Larry, Tina, Krystal, Ken, Anthony, Andrew; 7 great grandchildren; sisters, Jan (John) and Diana (Jay), and many loved nieces and nephews.Arty enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Boy Scouts for 48 years, during which time he served as Head Camp Master, and received and participated in too many awards ceremonies and events to detail. He was a member of the NRA and an Army veteran.Arty is preceded in death by his parents; brother Arthur; and his great grandson Sammuel.Friends may call Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 2-4pm and 6-8pm at The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, Ohio, 44057. Funeral service will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 11am, at the funeral home, where military honors will be observed.Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com Published in News-Herald on June 2, 2019