Ashley E. Hibbard, age 32, of Mentor, passed away December 23, 2019. She was born in Painesville, on September 4, 1987. She was a proud and loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, cousin and dear friend who will be greatly missed by many. Ashley served as a Police Officer with the Cleveland Police Dept. She enjoyed rescuing animals. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She always had a way of making you feel loved and special. Her contagious smile and joyful heart will have a lasting impression on all who knew her. Ashley is survived by her mom, Therese (Michael) Benz; sister, Amber (Joshua) Whited; stepsiblings, Kaleigh Benz and Corey (Ripley) Benz; grandparents, June (Jim) Wagner; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She also leaves behind her loving pets, Mia, Morgan, Baxter and Chance. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Hibbard; and her grandmother, Effie Hibbard. A Memorial Visitation will be on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 28, 2019