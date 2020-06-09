Ashley Christine Hicks, was delivered unto us January 4, 1988 in Painesville, Ohio, and returned home on June 3, 2020. She was a 2006 graduate of Lakeside High School in Ashtabula, OH, she was very active in track and cross-country. She continued her love for running as an adult by participating in many races and was a former member of the Northeast Ohio Running Club. She also enjoyed playing Clarinet in band. Ashley most of all loved her boys, Izaiah, Amani and Princeton. She loved to exercise and spend time outside, hiking, bike riding and playing video games with her boys. She took pride in being a nurse and always helping others. She loved her horses and showing them in 4-H and N.E.O.H.A. She also enjoyed participating in beauty pageants as a teen. Ashley is survived by sons, Izaiah, Amani and Princeton; parents, Heather (Joe) Duncan and Thomas (Tina) Heckman; siblings, Alexis (Jack) Ruff, Zander Duncan, Rachel, Rebekah, Seth, Hannah and Jeremiah Heckman; and a very loved Aunt Lisa M. Eklich and husband Kelly; grandparents, Christine Franek, Gary (Sandra) Paine, and Phoebe and Thomas Heckman; and many loved extended family members and friends. She was preceded by her grandfather, John F. Franek; great-grandparents, William W. and Katherine Paine and Bill and Florence Heckman; great-grandfather, Emro J. Staso; great-uncle, Joseph “Joey” Staso; and great-grandmother, Elenor Slaga (Staso). She will be remembered for her humorous personality and the ability to make everyone laugh. Family and Friends will be received 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River, Street, and Madison, OH. Service will take place 11 a.m. Friday June 12, 2020 with a visitation one hour prior at 10 am. She will rest at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, OH. Per her son, Izaiah please wear bright cheerful colors! In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family. Those in attendance are strongly encouraged to follow current pandemic guidelines for Covid 19, wear masks, and keep social distance. Funeral Personnel will assist with entry. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.