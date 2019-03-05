Home

Ashley Jackson

Ashley Jackson Obituary
Ashley Jackson, age 27, of Mentor, passed away February 26, 2019.
She was born December 30, 1991, in Mayfield Hts., Ohio.
Ash worked at the Wendy’s on Vine Street in Willoughby as a manager.
She was a Mentor High School graduate and a devoted mother, daughter, and sister.
Survivors include her 7-year-old son, Jordan; mother, Bev; siblings, Lexi, Kyle,Rachel, and Luke; and many other loving family members.
She was preceded in death by her father, Brad; and brother, Austin.
The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.
In lieu of flowers and in memory of Ashley, contributions may be made in care of the family.
Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
