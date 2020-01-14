|
|
Audrey A. Baltus, age 84, of Mentor, OH went home to be with the Lord Sunday, January 12, 2020, at David Simpson Hospice House. She was born July 9, 1935, in Cleveland, OH. Audrey worked hard for many years outside the home along with being an exceptional homemaker while raising her five children. Audrey’s heart was full when she was around her greatest love, her family. Christmas Eve was her favorite time when all the family gathered together at her home. During this special day is when we saw that beautiful smile and infectious laugh of hers. Loving on all the family fur babies brought joy to her heart. She was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and never missed watching their games. Faithfully, she enjoyed working on her crossword puzzles for three hours every evening. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, David A. Baltus; children, Ronald (Brenda) Baltus, Mark (Cathy) Baltus, Susan (Martin) Duda, Christine (David) DeMore and Cindy (Brian) Miller; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Audrey is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Ann Radloff; brother, Jack (Kris) Abbott; and furry friend, Trevor. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will be 9:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chesterland, OH. Send flowers or offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 15, 2020