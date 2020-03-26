|
|
Audrey Jean Kuppler, age 89, passed away surrounded by her family on March 25, 2020 at Lake West Medical Center. She was born January 20, 1931 in Erie, Pennsylvania to George and Gertrude (Hiegel) Dumbeck. Mrs. Kuppler was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church and worked as a cafeteria cook and cashier at Riverside High School for nearly 30 years. Prior to that she worked as a long-distance operator for Ohio Bell. Audrey is survived by her three sons, Keith (Karen), Karl (Sylvia), and Kurt (Angie); 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren with the fifth to arrive in June; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman, in 2019; her parents; and three sisters. Audrey truly loved life, her family and her friends. Her goal throughout her life was to spread cheer and make people smile. She enjoyed cooking and baking, long walks, reading and church activities. She lived by the motto to know your Master, hug your family, smile at strangers, and whistle a happy tune. Or in other words, make the most of what is truly important in life. A private service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church followed by a Christian burial at Perry Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to either Our Shepherd Lutheran School, 508 Mentor Avenue, Painesville or Hospice of the Western Reserve who had provided such compassionate care to her husband.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 27, 2020