Audrey Kathryn (nee Loughney) Schindly, age 80, of Wickliffe passed away December 18, 2019 surrounded by her family.Mrs. Schindly was born December 10, 1939, to Katherine (nee Fodor) and Edward Loughney in Cleveland. She graduated from Shaw High School in 1958 and later graduated from both Dyke & Spencerian College and Fenn College. She worked in Public accounting in the early 1960s, leaving that field to raise her family and later worked at Progressive Insurance. Mrs. Schindly was a longtime member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Wickliffe, where she was active with the Altar and Rosary Guild and also assisted with sewing costumes for the Mt. Carmel Players. She was an active member of the East Side Irish American Club in Euclid, where she chaired many events with her husband including the annual Halloween costume parties, float committee picnics, and Hibernian Christmas dinners.Mrs. Schindly was the beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Schindly, whom she married on September 16, 1961; loving mother of Gail K. (William, deceased) Bencina of Willowick, Glen J. (Bonnie) Schindly of Wickliffe, and Brian E. (Krystina) Schindly of Avon Lake; and dearest grandmother of Joshua Bencina and Alyssa, Morgan, Braeden, Emma, and Kian Schindly.She was preceded in death by husband Joseph, who died September 4, 2017; son-in-law William Bencina; daughter-in-law Elizabeth (nee French) Schindly; and sister Laya Brock of Greenville, Ohio, who died in 2011.The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, at 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Interment to follow at All Souls Cemetery, 10366 Chardon Rd, Chardon, OH 44024. The family will greet guests at the East Side Irish American Club, 22770 Lakeshore Blvd., Euclid, OH 44123 following the services.The family suggests donations in Mrs. Schindly’s memory be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church’s Altar and Rosary Guild, 29850 Euclid Ave Wickliffe OH 44092.To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 5, 2020