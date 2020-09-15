Audrey L. Polito, age 53, of Painesville, passed away surrounded by her family on September 12, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, on August 19, 1967. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and dear friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her greatest joy and source of great pride was her family, especially her daughter. She enjoyed cooking, reading and being out in nature. She had a joyful personality that would light up any room she was in. Audrey is survived by her husband of 27 years, Marty Polito; daughter, Marissa Polito; parents, Frederick and Arlyne Imm; brother, Charlie Imm; step-brothers, Jim Weitzel and Dan Weitzel. Audrey leaves behind a cherished extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and her pet fish, Flo. She was preceded in death by her mom, Mary Lou Imm; and her grandparents. Visitation will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Divine Word Catholic Church, 8100 Eagle Rd., Kirtland.