On February 11, 2019, a band of angels graciously welcomed Audrey M. Hurray to the heavenly choir. Audrey, age 82 of Mentor, passed away at the David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland. She was born June 23, 1936 in Canton, OH.Ms. Hurray had worked as a music teacher for the Perry School District for 31 years, retiring in 2006. She was a longtime, devout member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church; where she sang in the choir and served as a heavenly duster.Survivors include her sister Ann Steinbrenner; other loving family and longtime friend and caregiver Julie Falvey. She was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Margaret (Kelly) Hurray and brother Robert Hurray.The family will receive friends from 2-5 pm Sunday February 17, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.A funeral mass will be held 10:30 am Monday February 18, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord Twp., OH 44060.Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, OH.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ms. Hurray’s memory to St. Gabriel Church and all funds will be designated for the food bank.Send condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 14, 2019