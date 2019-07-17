|
Funeral service for Audrey McMillin (nee Luzier), age 81, will be Noon, Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake, where family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens. Audrey was born on October 8, 1937, in Davis, West Virginia, and passed away on July 17, 2019. Audrey worked for Cleveland Twist and Drill as an executive secretary for many years. She was a 30-year member of Lake County Yacht Club. She liked boating and trips to casinos to play slot machines, but her true love was her family. Audrey was the beloved wife of 57 years to William H. McMillin “Bill”; sister of Carolyn (deceased) (Kenneth) Ulizzi, Robert (Joyce) Luzier (both deceased), Joseph Luzier (deceased); sister-in-law of Andrew (Judy, deceased) McMillin; aunt of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192.
Published in News-Herald on July 18, 2019