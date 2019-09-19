|
|
August F. Pizzuti, 96 of Mentor, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at home. He was born February 19, 1923 in Monessen, PA to the late Joseph and Stella Pizzuti.Mr. Pizzuti graduated from Collinwood High School. After graduating, he joined the US Army Air Corps, serving throughout WWII. After his discharge he worked his entire career with CEI, retiring as a Senior Electrical Tester.August always enjoyed gardening and woodworking around his home.Survivors include his children, Bonita Heasley, Glenn A. (Janet, nee: Heintz) Pizzuti, Sandra McPherson, Denise (Greg) Mickle, Joanne Anderson, Georgina (Richard) Leasure, Christopher Pizzuti and Fern (Thomas) Mance, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and brother: Richard (Emmy) Pizzuti.He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years: Evelyn Pizzuti; son-in-law, Thomas Heasley; siblings: Divine Chatterson, Estelle Avram, and Valentino Pizzuti.The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. Please meet at the church.Burial will take place in the Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, OH.Contributions may be made in memory of August to Hospice of the Western Reserve P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH. 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.org.Send flowers or offer condolences at www.brunners.com
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 22, 2019