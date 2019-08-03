|
|
August W. “Gus” Chapic age 96, beloved husband for 71 years of the late Dorothy L. (nee Pugel); loving father of Mark (wife Marlene), Jack (wife Susan), Darlene Menth, Dean, Joseph (wife Nancy) and the late Frank (wife Pam); devoted grandfather of Mark Jr, Anne Good (Tyler), Sarah Bryan (William), Michelle Chapic-Kroll (Christopher, MD), Michael (Wendy), Patricia Hanna (Michael), Kristen McLaughlin (Matthew), Kelsey Fyfe (Brian), Kori Jesenovec (Paul), John Menth and great grandfather of 23; cherished son of the late Frank and Rose (nee Jevnakar) Chapic (Cepek); dearest brother of Angela Nixon and the late Anne Gruden, Rose Carey, Mary Gillies, Josephine Pierce, Dorothy Letwin, Olga Skufca and Frank Chapic (Cepek); dear uncle and great uncle of many. WWII U.S. Marine Corps Veteran.Gus was born in Cleveland on November 1, 1922, and passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 3, 2019. He was a resident of Highland Heights since 1952, and a member of both St. Paschal Baylon and St. John of the Cross Catholic Churches. Gus attended Collinwood High School and was a United States Marine Corps veteran of World War II. He was a proud member of the Slovenian fraternal organization KSKJ. Gus was the owner/operator of a residential and commercial building company. He loved casinos, especially the craps and dice games, along with roller skating and polka music. He especially enjoyed a family trip to the Panama Canal. Gus was a hardworking family man who was also tough and strong-willed. He was faithful to his God and his family. Gus will be remembered most as being very social, intuitive and having a good old school mentality. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Contributions may be made in memory of Gus to Hospice of the Western Reserve P.O. BOX 72101 Cleveland, OH 44192.Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. Anselm Catholic Church at 10am. Burial following with Military Honors at All Souls Cemetery.Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Gus at The DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) Tuesday 4-8pm. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 4, 2019