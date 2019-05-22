Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sly Family Funeral Home
15670 W. High St
Middlefield, OH 44062
(440) 632-0241
Resources
More Obituaries for Aurle Kilko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aurle Kilko

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Aurle Kilko Obituary
Aurle Kilko, 93, of Burton, passed away Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019, at Burton Health Care. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 20, 1925, son of the late Peter and Elizabeth (Lazar) Kilko. He was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran. He received the American Area Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Area Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Bronze Star, and WWII Victory Ribbon. After the war, he trained to become a draftsman and then a machinist. He enjoyed golf, photography, and astronomy. He loved to read any materials relating to science and medical technology. Aurle is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his six siblings, Mary Kilko, George Kilko, John Kilko, Lydia Homorgan, Syia Kilko, and Anne Larussa. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, OH 44273. Please meet at the cemetery by 12:15 p.m. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.slyffh.com Sly Family Funeral Home assisted the family with his arrangements.
Published in News-Herald on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now