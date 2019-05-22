|
|
Aurle Kilko, 93, of Burton, passed away Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019, at Burton Health Care. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 20, 1925, son of the late Peter and Elizabeth (Lazar) Kilko. He was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran. He received the American Area Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Area Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Bronze Star, and WWII Victory Ribbon. After the war, he trained to become a draftsman and then a machinist. He enjoyed golf, photography, and astronomy. He loved to read any materials relating to science and medical technology. Aurle is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his six siblings, Mary Kilko, George Kilko, John Kilko, Lydia Homorgan, Syia Kilko, and Anne Larussa. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, OH 44273. Please meet at the cemetery by 12:15 p.m. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.slyffh.com Sly Family Funeral Home assisted the family with his arrangements.
Published in News-Herald on May 25, 2019