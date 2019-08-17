Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sly Family Funeral Home
15670 W. High St
Middlefield, OH 44062
(440) 632-0241
Resources
More Obituaries for Austin Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Austin A. "Gus" Bradley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Austin A. "Gus" Bradley Obituary
Austin A. “Gus” Bradley, age 82 of Burton Township, passed away Friday morning, August 16, 2019 at Blossom Hill Health Care. He was born on May 3, 1937 in Troy Township to Ralph and Rose (Kedzuch) Bradley. After graduating from Burton High School in 1955, he served in the U.S. Army. Gus married Helen Kuncz and was a lifelong resident of the area. He worked for Ronyak Paving Co. and was a member of the laborer union. Gus was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and trapping; he will be missed by many family and friends.Gus is missed dearly by his daughter, Tracey Bradley of Burton; his two sons, Brook (Emerylde) Bradley of Streetsboro and Lonn (Beth) Bradley of Charleston, SC.; six grandchildren: Mischele, Bill, Kayla, Kegan, Maxx, and Nathan; seven great grandchildren; his siblings: Orrin (Amy) Bradley, Marcia Boytar; and his sister-in-law, Rita Bradley.Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; brother, Cecil; sister, Erma and bother-in-law, Tom Boytar.Memorial calling hours will be held from 5:00 pm until time of his service at 7:00 pm at the Sly Family Funeral Home, 15670 W. High St. Middlefield, Ohio 44062.Memories and condolences can be made to the family at www.slyffh.com
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Austin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now