Austin A. “Gus” Bradley, age 82 of Burton Township, passed away Friday morning, August 16, 2019 at Blossom Hill Health Care. He was born on May 3, 1937 in Troy Township to Ralph and Rose (Kedzuch) Bradley. After graduating from Burton High School in 1955, he served in the U.S. Army. Gus married Helen Kuncz and was a lifelong resident of the area. He worked for Ronyak Paving Co. and was a member of the laborer union. Gus was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and trapping; he will be missed by many family and friends.Gus is missed dearly by his daughter, Tracey Bradley of Burton; his two sons, Brook (Emerylde) Bradley of Streetsboro and Lonn (Beth) Bradley of Charleston, SC.; six grandchildren: Mischele, Bill, Kayla, Kegan, Maxx, and Nathan; seven great grandchildren; his siblings: Orrin (Amy) Bradley, Marcia Boytar; and his sister-in-law, Rita Bradley.Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; brother, Cecil; sister, Erma and bother-in-law, Tom Boytar.Memorial calling hours will be held from 5:00 pm until time of his service at 7:00 pm at the Sly Family Funeral Home, 15670 W. High St. Middlefield, Ohio 44062.Memories and condolences can be made to the family at www.slyffh.com
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 18, 2019