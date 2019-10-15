|
“Aut” Austin Mitchel Hunt, 22, of Claridon Township, was an exceptional young man who has been fighting the battle with cancer for seven years, and most people did not know he started treatment for a third time. He passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic. Aut did not want anyone to feel sad for him. “Remember the good times you had with him.” He was born on January 24, 1997 in Claridon, son of Ken Hunt Jr. and Stacy (Loving). In 2016, he was a graduate of Berkshire High School and went to Lincoln Electric welding school. Aut worked for Tim Frank for two years. He loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, 4-wheeling, trucks and RC cars. He loved Nicole’s dog, “Ween” and his new puppy, “Sue.” He will be truly missed by all his family and friends. Aut loved everybody, and everybody loved Aut. Aut is survived by his father, Ken (Nicole Marker) Hunt Jr.; his mother, Stacy (Pat) Delmark; his girlfriend, Sam Bonath of four years; his sister, Kirstin (Drew Peters) Hunt; two brothers, JD (Krystina) Hunt and Paul Delmark; grandparents; his nephew, Emmett; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and supporters. Calling hours will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. followed with a Service at 8:00 p.m. at Sly Family Funeral Home, 15670 West High St., Middlefield, OH 44062. Memories and condolences share at www.slyffh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 16, 2019