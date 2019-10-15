Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sly Family Funeral Home
15670 W. High St
Middlefield, OH 44062
(440) 632-0241
Resources
More Obituaries for Austin Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Austin Mitchel "Aut" Hunt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Austin Mitchel "Aut" Hunt Obituary
“Aut” Austin Mitchel Hunt, 22, of Claridon Township, was an exceptional young man who has been fighting the battle with cancer for seven years, and most people did not know he started treatment for a third time. He passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic. Aut did not want anyone to feel sad for him. “Remember the good times you had with him.” He was born on January 24, 1997 in Claridon, son of Ken Hunt Jr. and Stacy (Loving). In 2016, he was a graduate of Berkshire High School and went to Lincoln Electric welding school. Aut worked for Tim Frank for two years. He loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, 4-wheeling, trucks and RC cars. He loved Nicole’s dog, “Ween” and his new puppy, “Sue.” He will be truly missed by all his family and friends. Aut loved everybody, and everybody loved Aut. Aut is survived by his father, Ken (Nicole Marker) Hunt Jr.; his mother, Stacy (Pat) Delmark; his girlfriend, Sam Bonath of four years; his sister, Kirstin (Drew Peters) Hunt; two brothers, JD (Krystina) Hunt and Paul Delmark; grandparents; his nephew, Emmett; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and supporters. Calling hours will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. followed with a Service at 8:00 p.m. at Sly Family Funeral Home, 15670 West High St., Middlefield, OH 44062. Memories and condolences share at www.slyffh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Austin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now