Autumn E. Issa, 13, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Born January 21, 2006, in Painesville, she had been a lifetime resident of Lake County.
Autumn was a member of 4-H “Reins-N-Ribbons.” She was a 7th grader at Shore Middle School in Mentor, enjoyed horseback riding, and had a great love for all animals.
She was the loving daughter of Brittany R. Lawrence (fiancé, Chris Hommel) and John Issa; sister of Makayla Mickshaw and Madeline Issa; maternal granddaughter of Kathy (Daniel) Andre, Les Lawrence (Roselyn Rubertino) and Linda Lawrence; niece of Tiffany, Lindsey, Kelley, Courtney, Sydney, Kyle, Mike, Mark, Matthew, and Danielle; and cousin of Gavin, Camdon, and Chloe.
Autumn was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Hope Issa; and uncle, Matthew.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street (Route 615, North of Route 2), Mentor. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township.
Donations in Autumn’s name may be made in care of the family.
Published in The News-Herald on May 3, 2019