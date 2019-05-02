Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Resources
More Obituaries for Autumn Issa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Autumn E. Issa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Autumn E. Issa Obituary
Autumn E. Issa, 13, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Born January 21, 2006, in Painesville, she had been a lifetime resident of Lake County.
Autumn was a member of 4-H “Reins-N-Ribbons.” She was a 7th grader at Shore Middle School in Mentor, enjoyed horseback riding, and had a great love for all animals.
She was the loving daughter of Brittany R. Lawrence (fiancé, Chris Hommel) and John Issa; sister of Makayla Mickshaw and Madeline Issa; maternal granddaughter of Kathy (Daniel) Andre, Les Lawrence (Roselyn Rubertino) and Linda Lawrence; niece of Tiffany, Lindsey, Kelley, Courtney, Sydney, Kyle, Mike, Mark, Matthew, and Danielle; and cousin of Gavin, Camdon, and Chloe.
Autumn was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Hope Issa; and uncle, Matthew.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street (Route 615, North of Route 2), Mentor. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township.
Donations in Autumn’s name may be made in care of the family.
To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now